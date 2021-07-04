TD Securities Boosts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$2.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.83.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$2.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.57. The firm has a market cap of C$360.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$2.50.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

