TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,927 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Garmin worth $17,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 over the last ninety days. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $147.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $147.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.50.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

