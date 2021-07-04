TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,275 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $19,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM stock opened at $953.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $550.09 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,071.03.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,222.87.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,089 shares of company stock worth $47,975,909. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.