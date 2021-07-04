TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 70,467 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,467 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Western Digital worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $13,204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $1,008,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 24.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $752,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Benchmark increased their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.