TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives $43.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 190,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,854. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.