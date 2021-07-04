Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Given New GBX 195 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 177.67 ($2.32).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

LON:TW opened at GBX 163.45 ($2.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a market cap of £5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 502.23.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.