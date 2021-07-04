Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TATYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

TATYY opened at $42.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.92. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.7249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is 74.77%.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

