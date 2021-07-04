Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of TKO opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$0.66 and a 52-week high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.73. The firm has a market cap of C$707.97 million and a PE ratio of 45.45.
In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total transaction of C$137,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares in the company, valued at C$498,979.80. Also, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 339,880 shares in the company, valued at C$1,019,640. Insiders sold 333,000 shares of company stock worth $850,770 in the last ninety days.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
