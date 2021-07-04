Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of TKO opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$0.66 and a 52-week high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.73. The firm has a market cap of C$707.97 million and a PE ratio of 45.45.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$86.74 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total transaction of C$137,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares in the company, valued at C$498,979.80. Also, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 339,880 shares in the company, valued at C$1,019,640. Insiders sold 333,000 shares of company stock worth $850,770 in the last ninety days.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.