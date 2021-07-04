Tap Reaches Market Cap of $885,146.28 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 33.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Tap has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One Tap coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $885,146.28 and $298,244.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00052852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.85 or 0.00738451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.26 or 0.07564821 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.