TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $23.40

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $22.89. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 72,460 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.58 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

