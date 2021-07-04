Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Takes $6.04 Million Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,000. Daqo New Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Daqo New Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. 1,476,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,816. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.75.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

