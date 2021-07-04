Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Sells 6,585 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. NIO comprises about 0.9% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,293,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIO by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 78,731,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,087,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 2.57. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

