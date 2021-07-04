Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set a positive rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

