SYNC Network Price Tops $0.0487 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and $18,364.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 150,854,273 coins and its circulating supply is 118,897,786 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

