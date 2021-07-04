Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.23.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $156.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.07. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $156.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

