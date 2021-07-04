Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SWMAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. AlphaValue cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Swedish Match AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $9.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $530.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

