SuperLauncher Hits Market Cap of $2.03 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $28,243.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001389 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 25.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00141101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00167852 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,488.08 or 1.00029221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002924 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,119,037 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

