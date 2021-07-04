SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Hits $0.44

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $44.61 million and $7.68 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009073 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

