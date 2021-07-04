Superconductor Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCON) Short Interest Update

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCON) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCON stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 16,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,129. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Superconductor Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

