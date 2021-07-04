Superconductor Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCON) Short Interest Update

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCON) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SCON stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 16,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,129. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Superconductor Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.80.
About Superconductor Technologies
Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.