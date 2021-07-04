Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SMCI. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at $216,839.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,406,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,090,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,478. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.