Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SUNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Sunworks from $10.75 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 2,147.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SUNW traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 919,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,963. Sunworks has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a negative net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

