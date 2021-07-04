Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 2.5% Higher

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.64. 15,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,756,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist cut their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,551 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,966. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after buying an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,894,000 after buying an additional 333,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sunrun by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after buying an additional 92,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

