Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Raised to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.55.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 52,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 704,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 488,883 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after buying an additional 6,906,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

