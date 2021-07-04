Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 68,831 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,377,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $67,025,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,540,000 after buying an additional 2,647,532 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,675,000 after buying an additional 2,606,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.60, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

