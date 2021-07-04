SUN (old) Price Tops $0.0266 on Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN (old) has a total market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044747 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00053341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

