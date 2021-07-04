Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Down 36.2% in June

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $33.67 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $226.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

