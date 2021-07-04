Streamity (STM) Hits Market Cap of $693,975.90

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Streamity has a total market cap of $693,975.90 and $3.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamity has traded 1,457.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00053574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 283.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.83 or 0.00766595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Streamity

STM is a coin. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 76,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,987,749 coins. The official message board for Streamity is medium.com/@streamityorg . Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Streamity’s official website is stm.club

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamity is a decentralized Exchange for cryptocurrency and fiat. It allows users to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them as well as to convert them to the available Fiat pairs. The STM token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It serves as the internal currency of the platform, meaning that payment for all project services will be made with STM tokens. “

Streamity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamity using one of the exchanges listed above.

