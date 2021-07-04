STRAKS (STAK) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $46,618.07 and approximately $10.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STRAKS has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,521.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.74 or 0.06640224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $534.64 or 0.01505087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.27 or 0.00411776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00161310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.85 or 0.00621737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.66 or 0.00426960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.00348093 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.