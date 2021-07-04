Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,480,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225,428 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after acquiring an additional 605,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 314.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 95.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 140,007 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 260,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 78,377 shares during the period. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

