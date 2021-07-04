Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 420 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,831,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 560,332 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $54,243,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after acquiring an additional 482,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $116.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.19. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.