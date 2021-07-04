Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

SCHZ stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.30.

