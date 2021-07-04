Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $71,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,371 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.00. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

