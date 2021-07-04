Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $66,000 in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 126,095 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $18,435,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $11,954,000.

SQM stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

