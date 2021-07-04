Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $274,000.

NASDAQ:FCVT opened at $51.81 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51.

