Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

HIG opened at $62.16 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.