Stifel Financial Corp Has $12.25 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of The Toro worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Toro by 47.2% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,220,000 after acquiring an additional 146,066 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in The Toro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toro by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $64.06 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

