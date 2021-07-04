Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.84 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 114.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,198 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

