Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

