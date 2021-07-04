Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.