Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,354 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,918,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

IGV stock opened at $395.38 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.47.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

