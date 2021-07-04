Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.64 and last traded at $23.80. 13,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 236,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

