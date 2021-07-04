Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 246.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

