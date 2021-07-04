Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Raised to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Get Stem alerts:

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $36.38 on Friday. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $2,148,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $4,062,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.