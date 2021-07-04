Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$45.71. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$45.54, with a volume of 238,706 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJ. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.94.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$528.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.6099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

