STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.21 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 4th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $107.34 million and approximately $63,370.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00003411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

