Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,093.0 days.

SPXSF remained flat at $$180.55 on Friday. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of $122.70 and a one year high of $180.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPXSF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.