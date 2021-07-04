Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.10

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00059920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00034677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001061 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.91 or 0.00264193 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00037933 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.