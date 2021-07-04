SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up about 1.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.91. 41,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,316. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.87. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

