Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 5%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price was down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 53,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,443,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.37.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,253,000 after buying an additional 2,603,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 1,020,991 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after buying an additional 423,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 393.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 483,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares during the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

