Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 225,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

